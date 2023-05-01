HANNIBAL — Local McDonald’s restaurants will celebrate area teachers by offering a FREE beverage on Tuesday in the drive-thru. Teachers will have the option to select one Any Size Soft Drink or Sweet Tea, Hot or Iced Drip Coffee with a valid educator I.D.
National Teacher Appreciation Day is Tuesday, May 2 and local McDonald’s organizations always make it a priority to recognize educators on this day with a special offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.