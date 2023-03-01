HANNIBAL — Local McDonald’s restaurants are now accepting nominations for a new McDonald’s Agriculture Awards Program.
Members of the community can nominate students studying agriculture to be considered for one of 10 $500 scholarships through Wednesday, March 22. Nominations can be submitted online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mcdagawards.
To be eligible, nominees must be a senior in high school or be enrolled in a college agriculture program and be a resident of or attending college within an eligible county in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Iowa or Oklahoma. The counties included in the program are listed at the nominee application link. Winners will be selected spring 2023 by local McDonald's organizations.
“From fresh beef, to eggs, to produce — we rely heavily on agriculture at McDonald’s,” said Bob Gilstrap, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “That’s why we’re excited to directly support those in our local community with a future in agriculture through this scholarship program.”
McDonald’s approaches sustainable agriculture holistically and considers its impact on the planet, the livelihoods of the people who produce its food, the communities in which they live and the well-being of the animals it relies on. McDonald’s also aims to help create positive impact, especially with beef farmers, in areas such as improving biodiversity, maintaining native grasslands and capturing carbon, as well as rebuilding soils.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.