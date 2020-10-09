PALMYRA, Mo. — With a major election less than a month away, Marion County Clerk Valerie Dornberger can tell local interest is on the rise.
“My office did see a few more than normal registering to vote,” Dornberger said. “We have had a lot of phone calls from voters who were verifying their voter registration and polling location, too.
“In addition, voters are calling in to ask about mail-in and absentee voting as many have never used the process before. We are experiencing a larger-than-normal request for absentee balloting.”
Dornberger said the last day that absentee or mail-in ballots can be mailed out is Oct. 21. However, voters can still come in person to vote absentee.
Absentee ballots can be cast until 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Palmyra courthouse, county clerk’s office, 100 South Main St., Suite 107, Palmyra; the Hannibal courthouse, county collector’s office, 906 Broadway, Hannibal; and at 7A Northport Plaza, Hannibal.
Dornberger added that the Palmyra courthouse and Northport Plaza locations will be open for “in-person” absentee balloting from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Preparations for the Nov. 3 election are going well, Dornberger said. She is anticipating an 85% voter turnout in Marion County.
“The voters need to be prepared for long lines,” she said. “I ask that they have patience. We will process them as quickly as possible.”
Election site security should not be an issue.
“The polling places are all locked until the morning of the election so they are secure,” Dornberger said. “In addition, all voting equipment and ballots are sealed. Once the election judges arrive the morning of the election they are required to verify each seal number to ensure that no seals have been broken before voting begins. If there were an instance of someone breaking into a polling location the evening before the election, voting can still be held as Marion County uses paper ballots and these ballots can be hand counted if the election equipment has been stolen or compromised.”
Dornberger said she has asked the Marion County Sheriff’s Department to provide security at all Hannibal and Palmyra polling locations for this election to ensure there are no issues.
Dornberger stressed that electioneering will not be tolerated within 25 feet of the outer door of a polling location. This includes clothing, hats, pins and any other apparel or accessories.
“If a voter comes to a polling location with any of these items they will be asked to leave the polling location and remove the items in question before they will be allowed to return and cast their ballot,” the county clerk said.
At this time Dornberger has an adequate number of poll workers lined up. However, that does not mean she would not take more.
“We always need more as election workers retire or something comes up that they are unable to work,” she said. “Anyone that is interested in becoming a poll worker can contact my office and we will sign them up.”
Also weighing heavy on the minds of some election workers is the COVID-19 threat.
“We’re trying very hard to keep the polling locations as safe as possible,” Dornberger said. “I am requiring that all election workers wear a mask on election day. In addition, we have provided tabletop shields where voters sign in to vote. I have sent hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies as well so that voter booths and equipment can be sanitized.”
Steps also will be taken to protect voters.
“We will be placing distance markers on the flooring so that voters can stay socially distanced from each other while standing in line,” Dornberger said. “As I cannot force a voter to wear a mask, I hope they will do so to protect themselves and others.”
For more information about the upcoming election Dornberger’s office may be contacted at 573-769-2549 or by email at vdornberger@marioncounty-mo.gov .