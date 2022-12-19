Local high school cheerleaders perform in Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade

Mark Twain senior Destiny Davis, Hannibal High School senior Lilly Gander, HHS junior Olivia Mears and HHS senior Rylee Rainey were among 750 cheerleaders who participated in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade and activities Dec. 4-9 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HONOLULU, Hawaii — Four local high school cheerleaders traveled to Honolulu, Hawaii to perform in the annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade.

Hannibal High School seniors Lilly Gander and Rylee Rainey and junior Olivia Mears joined Mark Twain High School senior Destiny Davis to join in the group of 750 cheerleaders participating in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade and activities Sunday, December 4 to Friday, Dec. 9.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.