Local high school cheerleaders perform in Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade

HONOLULU, Hawaii — Four local high school cheerleaders traveled to Honolulu, Hawaii to perform in the annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade.
Hannibal High School seniors Lilly Gander and Rylee Rainey and junior Olivia Mears joined Mark Twain High School senior Destiny Davis to join in the group of 750 cheerleaders participating in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade and activities Sunday, December 4 to Friday, Dec. 9.
Cheerleaders who are invited to perform in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade are part of a select group of All-Americans identified at one of the Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country. All-Americans are based on superior cheerleading skills as well as leadership skills at camp.
In summer 2022, Lilly Gander, Rylee Rainey and Olivia Mears attended an NCA (National Cheerleaders Association) camp held at Lindenwood University and Destiny Davis attended UCA (Universal Cheerleaders Association) home camp, where they were selected to earn All-American honors. The top 12 percent of cheerleaders attending a Varsity Spirit camp earn the chance to participate and perform in one of the special events offered by Varsity.
In addition to performing down the streets of Waikiki Beach, the cheerleaders also had the opportunity to visit the Pearl Harbor Memorial and the USS Missouri Battleship, attend a Hawaiian luau, visit Diamond Head State Park and spend time on the beach.
This year marked the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and the theme of the parade this year was “Remembering the Past and Celebrating our Future” to pay tribute to our past while celebrating that once bitter enemies can become friends and allies. The purpose of the parade is to honor and pay respect to the Pearl Harbor survivors, our veterans, active-duty military, and their families. The parade takes place each year in Hawaii on December 7th - the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.
Participating in the 1.3-mile parade route, the cheerleaders joined veterans, WWII Rosies, Army and Coast Guard platoons, the Marine Forces Pacific Band, Celtic pipes and drums, a Polynesian Review, Miss United States, Mrs. Japan, Miss Aloha Islands, Miss Teen Asia, three high school choirs, and 12 high school marching bands.
