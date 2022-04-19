HANNIBAL, Mo. — A group of Hannibalians who share an appreciation for Riverview Park is offering its support to the Hannibal Park Board regarding the piece of public property.
“We are here to offer assistance not just criticism,” said Kristy Trevathan, a member of Friends of Riverview Park, during the March meeting of the park board.
Among those welcoming the group’s backing is Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services.
“This is an important group for Riverview. I am thrilled to have this great group of people to work with going forward,” he said. “What I envision is this being an advisory board of members to the park board.”
Friends of Riverview Park will differ from other community support organizations which provide assistance to the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department, according to Dorian.
“We do have groups that are helping us, but they are not formal groups,” he said. “This becoming a formal Friends of Riverview Park group I think is a neat thing and something that we should pursue.”
Once Friends of Riverview Park is formally recognized a course of action will be drafted for it.
“A master plan is what we really need that addresses each little detail, such as how to get rid of invasive species and opening trails back up,” Trevathan said.
Invasive species and the re-opening of trails were not the only issues that were raised during the park board meeting. Also mentioned were the threat of a major fire in the park’s wooded areas, erosion, the removal of dead or dying trees and the restoring of healthy habitat by planting new trees.
Dorian shared one of his “pet peeves” at Riverview Park.
“The entrance way to Riverview is not suitable for that park,” he said, adding that money is being set aside to address the situation.
Members of Friends of Riverview Park offered reasons why the park is important to Hannibal. Wells Pettibone said it can be a “selling point” to someone contemplating a move to the city. For those already living in the community, Dr. Mike Bukstein said the park represents a “quality of life issue.”
For many people Riverview Park serves as a fond link to a different time in their life.
“It was magical when I was growing up,” Trevathan said.
