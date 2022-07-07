Local generosity fuels beneficial youth reading program

HANNIBAL — Thousands of free books have reached local children’s hands each month, and dedicated efforts are expanding that reach even further.
Imagination Library was started by Dolly Parton for children in her home county in Tennessee in 1995, inspired by her father’s inability to read and write. The program is free for families, providing a book each month to children from birth to age five.
Local success depends on support from various entities. Community partnerships have made this program a reality for children throughout the area, enabling budding literacy skills, family bonding moments and a personal library of age-appropriate books.
Denise Damron, executive director of the United Way of the Mark Twain Area, first learned of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library from Friends of the Monroe City Library. Any child in the Monroe City school district was able to receive a book each month for free.
She soon discovered that children in the Ralls County R-II School District also received books thanks to Friends of the Ralls County Library. The program is also available to children in the Lewis County C-3 School District through the district’s budget.
United Way serves families in Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Ralls and Shelby counties, and the agency wanted to explore ways to expand the program to reach children throughout the coverage area.
Damron noticed some gaps. For example, the Hannibal Public School District includes students who live north of the Ralls County line who didn’t have access to the Imagination Library services.
United Way board members contacted the Riedel Foundation, which led to a collaboration with the United Way to provide the program to those students. Beginning January 2020, United Way was able to provide books to children in the Hannibal Public School District through funding from the Riedel Foundation.
Damron explained the program has been “very well-received,” with more than 7,500 books distributed to children in the area so far.
“We are just in love with the program overall, because it provides children not only with books — but it provides them with an opportunity to bond with a parent — it provides them with the opportunity to have literacy skills going into school,” she said, pointing out how the program demonstrates a book’s appearance to young children, along with exposure to the layout of words from page to page.
“Children that are read to ultimately are exposed to more words, more language and familiarity with more concepts,” she added. “Overall, there’s not enough positive things to say about what reading to a child can do.”
The program’s continued success is leading to more expansion in the region.
Next, United Way board members wrote to the Community Foundation serving West-Central Missouri and Northeast Missouri. The Community Foundation awarded a grant to United Way, leading to a partnership for startup funds to provide accessibility to even more children within United Way’s five-county region.
The Community Foundation provided funds matched by United Way dollars. The next step was to reach out to more community partners for further expansion.
As a result, Canton, Palmyra and South Shelby school districts now have programs started or in the planning stages so children can receive their own free books.
Damron said thanks to the partnership between The Community Foundation and United Way, startup dollars are available to every unserved area in United Way’s local coverage area.
Plans are underway to reach children in rural Monroe County and North Shelby County as well.
Damron noted how her 2½-year-old daughter is able to identify several letters, and she has memorized portions of her cherished books.
“To be able to give that gift, and hopefully the opportunity for other parents to be able to sit down and have those experiences with their children, is wonderful,” Damron said.
For information, contact United Way by calling 573-221-2761 or e-mailing director@unitedwaymta.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.