Local farmers seeing positive signs for 2021

HANNIBAL — Local farmers are busy with numerous tasks as they get ready for a year that’s shaping up to be strong for local agriculture, with rising grain prices and favorable weather conditions so far.
Marion County Farm Bureau President and Palmyra farmer Joe Kendrick and fellow farmer Tyler Haerr, who operates a farm on the Mississippi River bottoms, have been busy with several tasks as growing season approaches. So far, weather and market conditions are pointing to a good year as the growing season draws closer.
“From the ag sector right now, things are pretty positive for the most part. Grain prices have been really good since fall, and look to stay that way, Kendrick said. “A lot of guys pricing this year’s crop already, they have some of it sold or most of it sold.”
On the flip side, fuel prices and fertilizer prices have gone up. Right now, area farmers are working the fields and applying fertilizer that wasn’t possible last fall, Kendrick said. All in all, things are looking positive so far in the area, and Kendrick expressed his hope that fellow farmers in Texas could recover from their lost vegetable crops.
Kendrick said a lot farmers have been able to lock in strong prices for crops, and there’s speculation that prices could rise even more in the fall. Haerr is looking forward to hauling grain through a contract agreement in April. Kendrick is also preparing to move grain along the river, noting many of the elevators are currently full.
Kendrick said cattle on his farm are getting ready to calf, and he was grateful they didn’t start during the recent cold period. He recently completed cleaning and repairing the farm’s hog building, and he plans to put new pigs in Wednesday afternoon.
Kendrick plans to apply fertilizer for corn and soybeans, and he said fellow farmers have also been busy working their fields and putting down fertilizer that wasn’t possible last fall. He hasn’t done much on the crop side of his farm so far, but he said it’s possible farmers within a 50-mile radius could already be taking the “leap of faith” and putting some corn in the ground.
Haerr will wait to plant corn until April, hoping to avoid cold and damp field conditions. Depending on the forecast, he may plant some soybeans in late March, to help avoid the risk of late frost.
The cold snap in February kept mud at bay, resulting in less bedding material like corn stalks and straw being used for cattle, Haerr said. His father said the field conditions were looking good so far, and Haerr is “just trying to be patient, waiting for the time to pass and the weather to warm up.”
Haerr is gearing up for ground preparation, preparing the planter, starting anhydrous ammonia for fertilization “and getting ready to roll.” So far, conditions are pointing to drier land than past years, Haerr said, which allows for more efficient planting than in the mud.
“Apparently, March is looking to be a little less muddy than it has in the past several years,” Haerr said, noting there’s quite a bit of bedding left for the season ahead. “I’m hoping that the nice weather continues. So far, it’s looking to be a lot nicer than in years past.”