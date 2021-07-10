Local farmers adapt to heavy rainfall's effects

PALMYRA, Mo. — The threat of heavy rainfall and severe weather are being met with proactive approaches and optimism by local farmers, even as some are in the midst of their third replanting of crops due to excessive moisture.
Earlier in the 2021 planting season, cooler temperatures coupled with spotty rainfall caused many farmers to have to replant corn and soybeans. Kenny Lovelace, who operates a cattle farm near Palmyra with his wife, Janet, has seen the effects of the heavy rainfall on his farm and those of his neighbors, along with the proactive approaches farmers have been taking due to the weather. As of Friday, Lovelace reported some of his soybeans and corn displayed signs of yellowing from the high levels of moisture.
Lovelace observed beans planted on more dry, higher levels of terraced land showed greener color and the rows were closing, but the beans in lower parts of the field were much more yellow in color due to the elevated moisture levels. The situation was similar with corn crops, as smaller plants showed yellow leaves on the bottom part of the plant, while other plants were tasseling.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest weekly weather and crop bulletin showed precipitation levels from June 27 to July 3 across the country, with almost all of Northeast Missouri in the green zone for receiving four or more inches of rain over the week. The report noted the last day of June resulted in a daily-sum record in Quincy, Ill., at 2.67 inches, and Columbia, Mo. received 10.85 inches of precipitation, making it the wettest June for the central Missouri community since 1928.
The USDA bulletin also noted the extreme heat out west, but showed the temperature was unchanged from normal for NEMO for the week.
Lovelace said some of the replanted crops on his farm were looking good, but he stressed how forecasted high winds for Friday night could be devastating for corn that has grown rapidly.
“If it blows over, there’s a little chance of picking it up like they did in Iowa, but if it green snaps, it’s done. It just breaks it off — it basically cuts the circulation off and you can’t do anything,” Lovelace said.
Lovelace said 2021 has been “quite a year” with higher market prices, but it’s been difficult to reap the advantages of the prices when farmers have to replant their crops, delaying harvest and adding input costs.
“It’s amazing how people have caught up with replant — I’ve heard as many as three times — two times is too many for me,” Lovelace said with a chuckle.
He planted corn for sileage which started out looking sick, but is coming around now. Lovelace said some more “normal” weather would assist farmers in raising a good crops this year.
He recalled working plots for several years, and his co-worker said, “what we need is an Indiana summer”, which he said was cooler than in Missouri.
“He always said, ‘if you’re out there comfortable, the corn’s comfortable. And if you’re hot, the corn’s hot’,” Lovelace said. “And that year, we had an Indiana summer, and it was one of the best plots we ever had.”
Lovelace’s neighbors have been harvesting their wheat, and he has seen several fellow farmers baling straw in preparation for planting a double crop of soybeans. With the moisture levels higher this year, the chances are better for a double crop to prosper.
The National Weather Service’s forecast for Friday called for an elevated chance for storms which could produce strong winds and hail. Saturday evening’s forecast predicted thunderstorms with an 80% chance of precipitation. On Sunday, the chance for thunderstorms drops to 50%, with a 60% chance of precipitation.
And Lovelace said every year is a bit different from the others. He said things are starting to turn around and look better, but he was concerned about the calls for heavy rain over the weekend. No matter what Mother Nature brings, farmers have always been ready to move forward.
“There’s probably not a person out there that can do what farmers do. You can knock them down, and they’ll pop back up, go do something else and survive,” Lovelace said, noting farmers find a way through all sorts of challenges to recuperate a bit, even if it wasn’t was originally planned for. “They’re special people.”