Local farmers adapt to heavy rainfall's effects

Hannibal, MO (63401)

Today

Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.