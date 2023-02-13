MONROE CITY, Mo. — Local District 13 is eligible to receive a portion of $305,127 in federal funds awarded to the State of Missouri through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Agency, under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

District 13 covers Lewis, Lincoln, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Shelby and Warren counties.

