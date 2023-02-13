MONROE CITY, Mo. — Local District 13 is eligible to receive a portion of $305,127 in federal funds awarded to the State of Missouri through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Agency, under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
District 13 covers Lewis, Lincoln, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Shelby and Warren counties.
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.
Members of the Local Board were charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A Local Board will determine how the funds awarded to District 13 are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, be eligible to receive Federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs and if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Diana Hendrix at 314 S. Main St., Monroe City, Mo. 63456 at 573-735-2131 for an application.
The deadline for applications to be received is 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.
