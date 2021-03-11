Local church supports COVID vaccine efforts

HANNIBAL — Park United Methodist Church recently donated $500 in appreciation of all the Hannibal Regional team members and volunteers for their hard work in providing COVID-19 vaccines to the community.
Their donation is being used to provide beverages and snacks from The Caring Cup coffee shop to the team while working the vaccine clinics. Hannibal Regional is grateful to Park United Methodist Church and everyone in the community for their continued support in the battle against COVID-19 in our region.
More information about the Hannibal Regional Vaccination Clinics is available by calling 573-629-3570 or visiting hannibalregional.org.