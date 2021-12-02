Local cheerleader/dancer to perform in Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade

HONOLULU, Hawaii — Keira Griffen, a student at Hannibal High School, is one of more than 600 cheerleaders and dancers from across the country who will represent the camp brands of Varsity Spirit from Dec. 4-8, in the Varsity Spirit Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The performers are part of a select group of dancers and cheerleaders chosen as All-Americans during Varsity Spirit camps across the country. All-Americans are selected by tryout, based on superior dance or cheerleading skills at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA), National Dance Alliance (NDA), United Spirit Association (USA) or Urban Cheerleading Experience (UCE). The top 10% of cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to march in the holiday parade.
Griffen will perform with the Varsity Spirit All-Americans in an exclusive performance before the opening ceremony of the parade. She will then join the parade before thousands of fans lining the streets of Waikiki Beach. This trip marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The parade theme is “remembering our past and celebrating our future.” Everyone involved in the event honors veterans and their families, while recognizing how once bitter enemies can become loyal friends and allies.
In addition to being able to perform for national heroes, athletes will have the opportunity to meet dancers and cheerleaders from across the nation and enjoy a memorable trip to the Pearl Harbor Memorial and the U.S.S. Missouri Battleship.
“I am honored to be a part of such a monumental event,” Griffen said.
More information is available by visiting www.varsity.com or contacting John Calitri at 800-238-0286 or jcalitri@varsity.com.
