Local author eager to share book filled with Christmas magic

Janice Weiland, of Canton, proudly displays her first book, "The Chipmunk in the Christmas Tree". She will share the holiday tale with people of all ages during a presentation and book signing at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Hannibal Free Public Library. The traditional-style book includes questions at the end and blank pages for family members to adorn with messages and memories.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Janice Weiland is thrilled to share her first book with families just in time for Christmas.

The Canton author will share her traditional-style book, "The Chipmunk in the Christmas Tree", during a presentation and book signing at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Hannibal Free Public Library. Weiland is looking forward to meeting people of all ages and spreading joy through her story filled with elements of family, compassion and her faith in God.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.