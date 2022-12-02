Local author eager to share book filled with Christmas magic

HANNIBAL — Janice Weiland is thrilled to share her first book with families just in time for Christmas.
The Canton author will share her traditional-style book, "The Chipmunk in the Christmas Tree", during a presentation and book signing at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Hannibal Free Public Library. Weiland is looking forward to meeting people of all ages and spreading joy through her story filled with elements of family, compassion and her faith in God.
In February, Weiland awoke with an idea about a chipmunk in a Christmas tree. Although Christmas had already passed, she decided to write a book based on this theme. The book includes questions to ponder and blank pages at the end for adding details to make it a unique family keepsake.
A couple of months after she wrote the book, Weiland was visiting the Business Center to do some printing. She asked if they had any graphic artists, and a staff member replied that one had just been hired that day.
"God was in it all the way," she said.
She met friends and fellow Western Illinois University graduates Kira Houghton and Jamie Sowell. The graphic arts majors did a "wonderful job with the illustrations" for the heartfelt Christmas tale.
"It's an adorable story. It's a story about a family who goes out to the family farm to pick out a tree — and everybody picks out the tree they want," she said. "The mother comes to the youngest and says, 'What tree do you want?' and he says, 'Oh, you wouldn't want the tree I want. It doesn't have anything on it'."
The tree wasn't green like the others, but it became the family Christmas tree. Weiland explained "there's a lot of heart to the story", allowing parents to share the caring the decision represented. The family members ended up greeting an unexpected guest — a chipmunk who had made the tree his home.
As the book signing event draws nearer, Weiland is looking forward to sharing in the joy of the Christmas season.
"Christmas is coming, and it's sweet to see smiles on children's faces," she said. "It's just a traditional book that I hope parents enjoy, read to their children and they all just enjoy it together. Year after year, they can add their own tradition, or if they've already started one — keep that tradition going."
"The Chipmunk in the Christmas Tree" takes place on a grandpa's and grandma's family farm and echoes generations and the importance of families being together for the holidays.
Weiland looks forward to celebrating the publication of her first book with her husband, Wayne, who grew up in Hannibal's South Side and recently connected with classmates for a 60th high school class reunion. He and several friends plan to attend the event.
Weiland also writes columns in The Edina Sentinel and the Lewis County Press-News Journal newspapers. And she enjoys the chance to share happiness with her work.
Weiland is a cancer survivor, and she visits a doctor every six months. On Thursday, she met a woman in a wheelchair who was excited to receive a signed copy of "The Chipmunk in the Christmas Tree".
"You can't beat that stuff. You just can't," she said.
Wayne and Janice Weiland have two sons, Matt and Gary. She told the inspirational story of how her youngest son, Gary Weiland, has reached his goals after losing his left leg below the knee. He embarked on a 10-month journey to become a firefighter and paramedic.
"God got him through, and he's going all over the country doing presentations," she said.
Weiland is proud to share that her son has been a competitor on American Ninja Warrior, and he recently joined an Olympic bobsledding team in New York. He has written four books so far.
"I wrote a book the same year he did," she said with a chuckle.
Janice Weiland's "The Chipmunk in the Christmas Tree" and her son's books are all available through Amazon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.