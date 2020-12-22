Local artist crafts holiday memories

HANNIBAL — “Kindness is magic.”
Those words are evident in each hand-painted ornament Lisa Richardson creates during the holiday, healing her heart as she reaches out to heal others.
Richardson paints Christmas ornaments each year with artwork including whimsical characters, animals and quotes. Richardson was moved to make 100 ornaments with inspirational slogans like “Your wings were ready but my heart was not” and “Whisper ‘I love you’ to a butterfly and they will carry your message to heaven” after her father, Bill Huey, passed away. She is going to give each of the ornaments to people who have lost a loved one, and she just picked the winners in a Facebook contest for pet memory ornaments she’s creating from photos that received the most likes and shares.
An ornament topped with stars and stripes ribbon shows an eagle with outstretched wings to represent her father, often referred to as “Biker Bill”. His ashes are inside a bullet Richardson had lost during a visit to the river. One evening, she had a dream where her father hugged her to comfort her from crying.
“He leans back and says ‘You’re making a difference, and I’m so proud of you’,” Richardson said. “He goes ‘I’m not leaving yet, by the way’ and he said ‘hold your hand out’, and he put that bullet in my hand. I woke up with it in my hand.”
She knew she wanted to give out each of the ornaments in memory of her dad, and she will continue to give them to anyone who has lost a loved one, “healing hearts one ornament at a time.”
Richardson has also been busy making pet memory ornaments, and she posted on Facebook about a contest where three people whose posts received the most likes and shares would get a free pet memory ornament.
The Monday post received more than a 100 comments by the next day, filled with photos and sentiments from community members who had lost a pet. Richardson said there will be six winners altogether, and she posted the winning ornaments with paintings from the photos she received yesterday afternoon.
Animals have always been among Richardson’s favorite subjects to paint on her ornaments, and her gallery is filled with rows of carefully arranged ornaments with colorful images of pot-belly pigs, goats, dogs, cats, cardinals, butterflies and an iguana for the first time.
“The pets come easy to me,” Richardson said.
With Christmas just around the corner, Richardson isn’t slowing down with her ornament creations. She has also been busy painting football team logos, and she plans to make ornaments even after Christmas for families celebrating late.
More information about Richardson’s Christmas ornaments is available by visiting the gallery Facebook page or by calling 573-822-6668.