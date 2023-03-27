Loaves and Fishes program meets growing community need at new location

HANNIBAL — A big transformation is underway at 413 Broadway, the new location for Harvest Outreach Ministries' Loaves and Fishes and Feed America programs.
Construction work is progressing inside the former beauty salon, as volunteers with the Bethel Baptist Association work to bring a full commercial kitchen and a dining area to the facility. Billie Heidecker, Loaves and Fishes and Feed America coordinator, explained how she and fellow volunteers have witnessed a growing need in the community for the food outreach ministries — the goal is to provide visitors with meal seven days a week.
Monday through Friday, 50 to 60 meals are distributed from 5-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. About 100 "weekend boxes" are distributed each week, reflecting a three-fold increase in need. Last week, Heidecker was running low on food and was only able to distribute 50 weekend boxes.
On Monday, everyone's prayers for food were answered.
"But this week, we're going to stay open... we just filled two freezers," she said, noting one freezer was stocked entirely with meat and volunteers were preparing to pick up a third donation from Walmart.
Heidecker was overjoyed to see the amount of food that came in at the start of the week, and she didn't hesitate to praise God for the outpouring of support.
"Our prayers are being answered. We give all the glory to Him. We know that the donations are being made by them, but we know that He's the one that's working in other people's hearts," Heidecker said.
She said donors include the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, Walmart, Aldi and McDonald's restaurant. On Friday, Elks Lodge No. 1198 provided a large donation of chicken quarters. Each donation helps to meet the increasing demand to provide food for those in need.
McDonald’s of Hannibal recently started a Food Donation program to donate excess food inventory. Harvest Outreach Ministries collects the food from McDonald’s every Friday, then uses the donated food to either distribute through weekend boxes or reprepare the food to serve immediately.
“Our partnership with McDonald’s in Hannibal has allowed us to do a weekly food pantry box vs. monthly,” Heidecker said. “Our goal is to ensure that our food insecure community members throughout Hannibal are fed every day of the week and McDonald’s weekly food donation has really made that possible for us."
Ashley Orscheln is the daughter of long-time McDonald’s of Hannibal Owner/Operator Bob Gilstrap and was approved by the franchise to become an Owner/Operator this past winter. Giving back to the community they serve is a huge priority to the Gilstrap-Orscheln family. When Orscheln learned of the capability for the restaurant to start making an even bigger impact to the community through this program, she jumped on the opportunity.
“My father set a great example for me by showcasing the responsibility you have to your community when you own a McDonald’s in town,” Orscheln said. “This program already has created great support for those in need across Hannibal and I look forward to continuing the partnership for the foreseeable future.”
Heidecker explained that food donations are always welcome from individuals and groups. Each weekday, a different community organization takes turns distributing meals — the ministry is currently seeking two groups who would be available to volunteer their time to fill two open days each week.
Heidecker and Kristen Tyler, one of the volunteers from the Harvest House women's sober living ministry, agreed that the new building was in ideal spot to serve community members in need and increase awareness of the outreach efforts taking place each week.
Pastor Larry Hinds, Harvest Outreach Ministries executive director, has been on site each time members of Bethe Baptist Association work on the interior. Heidecker pointed toward one side, where three small rooms have been turned into a large area to provide future dining space.
Toward the rear of the building, there is a food storage room, and the facility includes one deep freeze, a total of three freezers and one refrigerator.
As construction moves ahead, a fully accessible restroom will be built. A commercial kitchen featuring a flat-top grill, three-well stainless-steel sinks and other equipment will allow meals to be prepared on site.
Heidecker explained that many volunteers with the men's and women's Harvest House ministries help with daily tasks such as picking up donations, stocking the freezers and refrigerator and distribution efforts.
Tyler reiterated how prayers to God have brought countless blessings. Recently, she prayed to God for a vehicle.
Heidecker explained that she received a surprise as she was making a daily call about Loaves and Fishes. The man she spoke to said he was going to send her a picture of a car he planned to give away to someone in need.
Tyler had been saving up money for a car, and the gift now means she can use the funds for parts, an inspection and other associated costs. She needed a way to visit with her children — one lives in Louisiana, Mo. and one lives in Jefferson County — in person instead of via video chat.
"It's something I know for the last week alone has been really heavy in my prayers," Tyler said.
She looks forward to being able to get to and from work more safely and help fellow Harvest House members get to meetings and other destinations. Heidecker said "this will help out a lot".
"God has blessed me big time on that one," Tyler added.
Heidecker said volunteer help was always welcome for the food outreach efforts each week. She explained how members of the Harvest House ministries give a great deal of their time to the Loaves and Fishes and Feed America programs.
"We are a family at that house," she said.
To provide food donations or receive more information, call 573-227-8833 ext. 2, visit www.harvestoutreach.faith or view the Harvest Outreach Ministries Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.