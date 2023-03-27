Loaves and Fishes program meets growing community need at new location

Billie Heidecker, coordinator of the Loaves and Fishes and Feed America programs with Harvest Outreach Ministries, looks at a refrigerator filled with donated bread to give to community members in need on Monday. The new location for the outreach efforts is located at 413 Broadway. Heidecker and fellow volunteers have witnessed a steady increase in demand for "weekend boxes" of food and meals distributed from 5-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — A big transformation is underway at 413 Broadway, the new location for Harvest Outreach Ministries' Loaves and Fishes and Feed America programs.

Construction work is progressing inside the former beauty salon, as volunteers with the Bethel Baptist Association work to bring a full commercial kitchen and a dining area to the facility. Billie Heidecker, Loaves and Fishes and Feed America coordinator, explained how she and fellow volunteers have witnessed a growing need in the community for the food outreach ministries — the goal is to provide visitors with meal seven days a week.

