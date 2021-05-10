HANNIBAL — The 25th annual Loafers Car Show delighted vehicle enthusiasts of all ages on Saturday, with a unique blend of vehicles from the local region and communities hundreds of miles away.
Children participated in Hot Wheels races, classic music played throughout downtown Hannibal and people visited with each other, catching up and sharing stories throughout the day.
The lineup of vehicles filling Main Street and the accompanying streets ran the gamut of fun, serious and timeless iron: purpose-built rat rods, sleek sports cars, rumbling muscle cars, gleaming pony cars, peerless hot rods, street machines and special interest vehicles were all on hand.
Numerous awards were presented, including Best of Show, which went to Charles West, of St. Charles, Mo., for his Ford V-8 hot rod. Becky’s Show Pick was a blue 1969 Plymouth Road Runner. Mike Downing was the winner of the Quilt Raffle, which was made with t-shirts featuring winning vehicles from past Loafers Car Shows.