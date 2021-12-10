HANNIBAL — Hannibal’s Victorian Festival of Christmas features new ways to celebrate the holiday season each week, and a full slate of fun is in store for visitors of all ages.
The Babes in Toyland Parade is scheduled for 4-5 p.m. Saturday, on North Main Street. Santa Claus will return to his house at Main and Hill Streets to visit with children 4-7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Saturday. Historic Downtown Hannibal business storefronts will transform with holiday cheer when the Downtown Living Windows event lights up the district from 5-8 p.m. Saturday.
The Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department will host the Music, Marshmallows, Mistletoe and Snowball Toss from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, at the Y Men’s Pavilion, 105 Hill Street.
The Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum will host Boyhood Holiday Home Tours 5-7 p.m. Saturday. The Gingerbread House Contest will coincide with the Living Windows event from 5-8 p.m.
The O.C. Wilson Scottish Rite Feztival of Trees returns for its second weekend, offering raffle opportunities for decorated trees and gifts with proceeds to benefit pediatric speech therapy patients at Hannibal Regional Healthcare System. The collection of trees donated by local individuals, businesses and organizations will be on display 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 12-6 p.m. Sunday. Raffle tickets are $1 each, and admission is $3 for visitors 13 and older. Children 12 years of age and younger get in free when accompanied by an adult.
A schedule of the events for the Victorian Festival of Christmas is available by visiting www.historichannibalmo.com or the event Facebook page, using the tag @VictorianChristmasinHannibal.
