Living Dead Windows highlight Halloween festivities in downtown Hannibal

HANNIBAL — The Living Dead Windows will transform Hannibal’s Main Street into a journey of surprises and Halloween fun for visitors of all ages during Saturday’s Halloween festivities.
The Living Dead Windows celebration is a chance each year for businesses throughout Hannibal’s historic downtown district to show their Halloween spirit. Each display features festive decorations, and many have interactive actors behind the windows and sometimes in front of the store, ready with surprises for visitors of all ages. The Hannibal Jaycees Halloween Parade is set to fill Broadway and Main Street with the sights, sounds and thrills of the season at 6 p.m.
Michelle Huseman enjoyed her first opportunity to join the Living Dead Windows event in 2020. Her Godchildren, Preston and Maryn McGuire, reenacted scenes from the movie “Halloween” with their father, John and mother, Heather. Preston played the part of Michael Myers, Maryn portrayed Laurie Strode and John McGuire took on the role of the psychiatrist.
Huseman said the presentation drew a large crowd, and she misses that her Godchildren can’t make it for this year’s event. She isn’t sure just yet about the theme for her display, but Huseman is excited for the chance to once again join in with fellow businesses and express her creativity for the season.
“It was wonderful last year, to be the first year and see everybody come by,” Huseman said, noting how much fun it was to watch her loved ones performing. “It was hilarious. They really did a great job.”
She is also looking forward to giving out candy during the Main Street Trick-or-Treat from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. The street will be closed to allow trick-or-treaters to visit door to door.
Along Main Street, there will be additional trick-or-treat opportunities. The Hannibal Jaycees will host their Trunk or Treat event for children from 5-7 p.m. at Tanyard Gardens, 320 S. Main St.
Artistic opportunities are available at the Hannibal Arts Council, at 105 S. Main St. Youth can pick up a Halloween-themed Make and Take project featuring a “h-OWL-o-ween” pinecone owl from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 30, at 105 S. Main St.
Jackie Smith was working at the counter of Savannah’s on Tuesday afternoon. Earlier in the day, she assisted her husband, Fred, and daughter, Shelby Bier, as they decorated the front window of the store. Smith said they have taken part in Halloween festivities downtown for several years, and the family set up a fun display including a creepy skeleton in a rocking chair, a witch with an enormous skeleton spider on her cape, a pair of hands emanating from a cauldron and bats flying near the ceiling. Smith realized she missed a key detail for the disembodied hands — some fake blood to make them even creepier.
Everyone downtown has been getting into the spirit of the season with creative and interactive displays for the big day. And they are also excited about the safe, traditional trick-or-treat opportunities as local businesses hand out candy, set up booths and host activities on Halloween.
More information about the Halloween celebrations is available by visiting the Historic Downtown Hannibal Facebook page.
