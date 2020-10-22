Living Dead Windows event springs back to life Saturday

HANNIBAL — This year’s Living Dead Windows event will feature the theme “Hocus Pocus” and true to tradition, Downtown Hannibal’s businesses are remaining tight-lipped about each of their live scenes until the event comes alive from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, along N. Main St.
Kenna Bogue, marketing coordinator with the Historic Hannibal Marketing Council, said Downtown Hannibal business owners decide on a theme for the family-friendly Living Dead Windows event, then they set out to work on window decorations, backdrops, costumes and other components for their living scene in secret. This year, the street will be open to vehicular traffic and to allow for businesses to offer curbside pickup services before the Hannibal Jaycees Halloween parade begins heading down Broadway and onto N. Main St. at 6 p.m.
Bogue looks forward to the surprise of discovering what each business has in store for their scene for the evening.
“They like to keep it under wraps and unveil it the night of, which is kind of their creative way of doing it,” Bogue said.
The Living Dead Windows event will feature something different at each business, and visitors of all ages can interact with the actors either from the sidewalk or check out the action from their vehicles. Bogue said each business owner works hard year-round to decorate the downtown area.
“The downtown merchants, they’re certainly festive in their decorations,” Bogue said. “Walking downtown, enjoying the holidays — no matter what, whether there’s an event happening — they find a way to make it a celebration.”
People interested in joining the Hannibal Jaycees Halloween Parade can register for $10 in the Save-a-Lot parking lot beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday.
More information is available by visiting the Living Dead Windows Historic Downtown Hannibal Facebook page.