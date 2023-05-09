HANNIBAL — Five actors from the Little House on the Prairie TV show will be in Hannibal on Sunday, May 14 for a special sold-out Mother’s Day Riverboat Dinner Cruise aboard the Mark Twain Riverboat,
Visitors from 21 states have purchased tickets to attend, the Little House themed riverboat cruise.
The five original actors include: Alison Arngrim (Nellie Oleson), Patrick Labyorteaux (Andy Garvey), Wendi Lou Lee (Baby Grace Ingalls), Charlotte Stewart (Miss Beadle) and Jennifer Donati (Rose Wilder).
The actors will gather for a meet and greet, along with an autograph session from 2-4 p.m. at Java Jive in downtown Hannibal. The public is invited to attend.
