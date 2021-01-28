HANNIBAL — Hannibal Middle School and Hannibal High School will be receiving a combined total of almost $200,000 in services through the Comprehensive Literacy State Development Program Grant. The announcement was made during the recent January meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education.
“For schools to receive services through this grant they were required to participate in a competitive sub-grant process,” said Mallory McGowin, chief communications officer with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. “The Hannibal schools were among those with top scores on their applications.”
Missouri was one of 11 states to receive funding through the CLSD program grant, which was initially offered through the U.S. Department of Education. Missouri has received $18 million to be used over five years.
“All local education agencies in Missouri were eligible to apply for our portion of the federal grant,” McGowin said, adding that in Missouri 40 elementary schools, 40 secondary schools and 20 early-learning entities will receive services as part of DESE’s competitive sub-grant application process.
This is the first time Missouri has offered funds to schools through the CLSD grant.
According to McGowin, federal requirements with this grant will allow 40% of the funds Missouri received to go toward elementary services, 40% toward secondary services, 15% toward early-learning services, and the remaining 5% toward higher education work and DESE grant administrative expenses.
“The two Hannibal schools will receive services as part of the 40% allotment for secondary schools,” McGowin said.
HMS and HHS are not receiving directly any of the $96,000 they are each being awarded.
“Following an early spring assets/needs survey at each participating school, DESE will use the funds to tailor services to meet the needs in each school,” McGowin said. “DESE looks forward to working with local education agencies throughout Missouri to help our state’s children increase their achievement in all aspects of literacy through sustained, high quality professional development for educators based on the science of reading.”