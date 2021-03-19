HANNIBAL — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform lighting work on the Mark Twain Memorial Bridge in Marion County. Please see below for locations and details.
Marion County U.S. 36 Eastbound — The road will be reduced to one lane from 8-11 a.m. Monday, March 29, from the U.S. 61 overpass to the end of the Mark Twain Memorial Bridge.
Marion County U.S. 36 Westbound — The road will be reduced to one lane from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 29, from one mile east of the Mark Twain Memorial Bridge to the end of the bridge.
Motorists will need to use caution when traveling through the work zone during these times. This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed.
More information is available by contacting MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All work zones can be found online at modot.org under the traveler map.
Spring showers have arrived. When motorists have wipers on, their headlights should be on; it’s the law in Missouri.
People can also subscribe to MoDOT’s e-update service and receive emails when road conditions could affect travel, and get text alerts on road closures. Follow MoDOT on Facebook or Twitter @MoDOT_Northeast for road updates.