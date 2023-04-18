HANNIBAL — Shine A Light on Autism is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that strives to improve the quality of life for autistic individuals or people diagnosed with ASD disorders and their families through community awareness, as well as financial and educational support.
Beginning in 2012, the group's key fundraiser has been the Lighthouse Challenge held during the month of April to commemorate Autism Acceptance/Awareness Month. After taking a couple years off due to the pandemic, the event will return this year.
The Challenger Climb will take place from 9-11 a.m. at the base of the lighthouse steps on Saturday April 29. Registration is $25, including a t-shirt.
A link to pre-register and reserve your t-shirt size is available by visiting the Shine A Light on Autism Facebook page.
The climb goes up the lighthouse steps, circles Cardiff Hill, and ends back at the base of steps. The challenge is to see how many times participants can complete the route.
A few examples of past achievements funded by this event are:
- Purchase of all-inclusive playground equipment at the YMCA, Huckleberry Park, the Early Childhood Center and The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center
- Purchase of numerous iPads and ancillary sensory items for therapy and sensory rooms at Hannibal, Monroe City and Ralls County Public Schools
- Multiple purchases for Mississippi Valley State School
- Sensory Sensitive Movie sponsorship
- Sensory Sensitive Community Pool party sponsorship
- Sensory Sensitive Santa visits in multiple special education classrooms
- Contributed funds for therapy dog training
- Provided emergency funds for special needs families
None of the achievements would be possible without the support of our community. Board of Directors members Ann Lear, Cindy Plowman, Sherri Wiley, Carrie Noland, Amelia Johnson, Peep Dennis, Missy Johns, Lindsey Ayers and Natasha Meininger look forward to seeing everyone at the Lighthouse Challenge Event and thank everyone for their support.
