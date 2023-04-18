HANNIBAL — Shine A Light on Autism is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that strives to improve the quality of life for autistic individuals or people diagnosed with ASD disorders and their families through community awareness, as well as financial and educational support.

Beginning in 2012, the group's key fundraiser has been the Lighthouse Challenge held during the month of April to commemorate Autism Acceptance/Awareness Month. After taking a couple years off due to the pandemic, the event will return this year.

