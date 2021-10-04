HANNIBAL — AVENUES is preparing for a fun and interactive Concert for a Cause fundraiser featuring dueling pianos with Felix and Fingers from 5:30-10 p.m. Friday at the Hannibal Country Club.
Andrea Campbell, fundraiser chair, said the event is the first of its kind for AVENUES. She is excited for the light-hearted nature of the performance, as the musicians bring a unique dynamic to the evening. AVENUES provides a shelter and various resources to victims of domestic and sexual violence, and the fun atmosphere of the concert is shaping up to be a great way for participants to enjoy an interactive and easy-going evening while making a positive impact.
“The dueling pianos, for anyone who hasn’t been before, is exactly what it is. You’ve got two musicians that come in and they perform a concert with each other, but also against each other,” Campbell said. “It’s just very interactive with the crowd as well, and just a really laid-back atmosphere, so we’re really looking forward to it.”
The Country Club can accommodate 250 people, but the number of tickets available was reduced to 100 due to COVID. Campbell said they look forward to meeting the goal of selling all 100 tickets. They are available for $50 each or $350 for a group of eight people.
So far, Campbell said several groups have purchased tickets. The event begins with a cocktail hour and DJ music at 5:30 p.m. The dueling pianos concert will follow at 6:30 p.m. Cocktail tables and couches will be set up instead of a seated dinner, with appetizers served throughout the evening. A silent auction will also take place.
“It really is just a fun experience. It’s one of those things that until you experience it, it’s hard to explain it. But it’s a blast, and we’re happy to bring it to Northeast Missouri,” she said.
Campbell expressed her gratitude to everyone who has worked to make the event possible, including title sponsor Royal Bank of Hannibal, Hannibal Country Club, KHQA and Tara Peters Shelter Insurance.
The opportunity to purchase tickets to the Concert is available by visiting avenueshelp.org, calling 573-603-1827 or visiting the AVENUES Facebook page.