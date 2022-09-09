JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Telephone service is essential to staying connected with family and friends, seeking emergency and government services as well as community resources.
The Lifeline Program can provide discounts helping eligible low-income customers access broadband and phone services.
The Missouri Public Service Commission joins a national effort in observing National Telephone Discount Lifeline Awareness Week. The week of Monday, Sept. 12 to Friday, Sept. 16 has been designated to promote the Lifeline Program.
“Helping people stay connected is an important part of the Lifeline Program,” said Public Service Commission Chairman Ryan Silvey. “For eligible low-income customers, it can help with trying to find a job; getting assistance in an emergency; access to health care services; or staying in touch with family and friends.”
Funding for the Lifeline Program is primarily from the federal Universal Service Fund, but additional funding may also be provided by the Missouri Universal Service Fund. Missouri also has a separate program for eligible disabled customers. The overall monthly discount can be as much as $24 for landline Lifeline service if it includes voice service.
The Lifeline or disabled discount is limited to one per household. A household cannot receive discounts for multiple wireless phones or from multiple telephone providers.
Customers may be eligible for assistance if their annual household income level is at or below 135 percent of the federal poverty level or if a member of the household participates in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps; MOHealthnet (or Medicaid); Supplemental Security Income; Federal Public Housing Assistance; Veterans and Survivors Pension Benefit; or certain disability benefits.
Eligible Missouri residents are encouraged to call their local telephone provider to see if it provides Lifeline service and if they qualify for that service. They can also visit www.lifelinesupport.org .
The Lifeline Program is overseen by the Federal Communications Commission but the Missouri Public Service Commission helps administer the program.
