HANNIBAL — The coronavirus pandemic resulted in many public pools remaining closed a year ago. With the summer swim season rapidly approaching a shortage of lifeguards may have the same effect on pools as the threat of sickness did in 2020.
“There are going to be a lot of pools that do not open this year, or will open shortstaffed, because you cannot find anyone to work right now. It is sad,” said Andy Dorian, the city of Hannibal’s director of central services, during a recent meeting of the Hannibal Park Board.
While Mary Lynne Richards, marketing director/recreation supervisor of the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department, reports that the Hannibal Aquatic Center is currently fully staffed, filling all the job vacancies wasn’t as easy as it may have been in previous years.
“We did have a job fair, but it wasn’t as popular as it has been in the past,” she said. “It has been a difficult time getting lifeguards this year. It has been hard finding employees.”
Richards said that the parks department reached out to a couple of individuals who had applied last year.
The local job market is competitive. According to Dorian, in one week alone the parks department had approximately a half dozen individuals who had already accepted a position at the aquatic center decline the job because they accepted an employment offer elsewhere.
Much is expected of those who want to be a lifeguard in Hannibal.
“We are really confident in our employees,” Richards said. “Jenna (McDonald, aquatics director/recreation supervisor) is very dedicated to making sure that safety is first. She makes sure these kids are trained.”
Other jobs at the aquatic center have not been nearly as hard to fill as the position of lifeguard.
“We had lots of applicants for those, but you have to be a strong swimmer to be a lifeguard,” Richards said.
By the time the aquatic center opens for the summer a good deal of prep work, both mechanical and cosmetic, will have been completed by parks department personnel, according to Aron Lee, assistant director of central services — parks division.
“It is a never-ending list. When we knock off five things, we add 10,” he said. “ I personally feel we are well ahead of the game on getting everything functional and ready to go.”