Library welcomes acclaimed storyteller

HANNIBAL — Emmy-award winning storyteller Bobby Norfolk brings a captivating storytelling performance to the Hannibal Free Public Library’s Oceans of Possibilities summer reading program, adding to an enormous slate of interactive fun for all ages.
His storytelling performance begins at 2 p.m. Wednesday at 512 Church St., in the white building near the library. Norfolk brings an infectious brand of storytelling, delivering exciting gestures and vibrant sound effects to draw audience members into the experience.
“Bobby is spectacular. He is one of the most animated storytellers I have ever seen,” Greathouse said, noting he has performed in Hannibal several years in the past. “He just lights up and does all oral storytelling — but he does the sound effects. The kids just find him absolutely hilarious. He’s wonderful to watch.”
Hannibal Free Public Library Assistant Director Caitlin Greathouse is thrilled to see more than 500 youth involved in reading, participating in interactive activities and enjoying presentations this summer. A full slate of fun reflects bright times ahead as people emerge from the tough times brought on by the pandemic.
The Institute of Museum and Library Services and Technology Grant, as administered by the Missouri State Library, a Division of the Office of the Secretary of the State, provides funds for three performers during the summer reading program. Craft supplies and other vital materials and services are also provided through the grant.
Greathouse said the benefits extend far beyond the wide range of experiences offered through the Oceans of Possibilities summer reading program — the Hannibal Free Public Library’s programming budget remains intact for the rest of the year.
Science nights for pre-teens and teenagers, Babies and Books for budding readings and interactive Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEAM) stations and other year-round events provide enrichment for everyone.
Participants of all ages who come for the summer festivities return throughout the year to discover more of what the library has to offer. During the summer, animal presentations and other events “light up” the experience for visitors.
“If we can make those experiences for them, on top of reading, and then say, ‘Here, do you want to know more?’ We have all these resources.’ It’s a win-win for everybody,” Greathouse said.
Greathouse thanked all of the community presenters, donors and sponsors who “surround us with giving”.
Matt Markley will visit Wednesday, July 6, with a wide range of Missouri snakes. The presentation is a big hit with the kids, and Greathouse pointed out how the event instills respect for native species while dissuading fears.
Penny the Dog will be visiting soon, providing an interactive look at how working animals provide crucial assistance.
Greathouse thanked all the partners who make the programs a success, including Hannibal Parks & Recreation and the Hannibal Fire Department, whose members demonstrated nautical knot-tying techniques to pre-teen participants.
“It also gets the kids involved in the community and see these community leaders and these community heroes coming in and taking part with them,” Greathouse said, noting that everyone receives benefits from the collaborations.
As more and more positive experiences take place coming out of the pandemic, Greathouse has witnessed the joy for kids, parents and other community members. Adult summer reading program participants can receive gift cards and grocery cards. The free entertainment for families provides a crucial service for everyone involved.
Greathouse shared in the emotional response with Children’s Associate Amber Cooley, who had tears of happiness when library staff got to return to Eugene Field to resume children’s programs. With every program and activity, library staff are thrilled to see the mutual benefits evident each day in the community.
“It’s a way to give back to the community that gives so much to us,” Gatehouse said. “That’s a big goal of ours.”
To learn more, visit the Hannibal Free Public Library at 200 S. Fifth St. or call 573-221-0222.
