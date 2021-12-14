HANNIBAL — Len Moss has witnessed many milestones, and he regaled friends and loved ones with his humor during a special 105th birthday celebration Monday at the Y Cafe in the YMCA of Hannibal.
Moss exercises three times a week at the Y. On Monday, friends and family gathered with donuts, gifts and cards to celebrate his latest milestone. Moss smiled as he said he felt “a year older,” and expressed how happy he was to share his special day with everyone in attendance.
Moss shared his recollections of his birthday cake and gifts on his fifth birthday.
“I appreciate everybody paying me this tribute. As I say, I can remember my fifth birthday. ‘Leonard, say a piece now.’ So, I had to say a nursery rhyme,” he said, reciting little Jack Horner. “So, then everybody could have the course and I got to open my presents.”
Several people laughed before giving Moss a hearty round of applause. He enjoyed taking photos with attendees and sharing stories. Moss told everyone how the blizzard was so intense on Dec. 13, 1916, the doctor was unable to make it to the family home between Hannibal and Monroe City, Mo. So Moss’ father delivered his son.
The veteran of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War has also been a prolific artist for decades. He received his art degree from Central Methodist Art University in 1938, then hopped on a freight train to see the west.
Later, Moss followed his father’s lead and joined the Navy. He went from flying biplanes to P-51 Mustangs, receiving training in North Africa at the same time as the Tuskegee Airmen. He painted likenesses of servicemen’s wives and girlfriends for them on airplane fuselages during the war. When Moss retired from the service in 1967, he returned to Hannibal and continued to paint daily at his home studio.
Moss joked as he opened the cards and wrapping paper using a small pocketknife.
“Every sailor has a knife. He’s naked without it,” he said.
Joe DeLuca, who was a Spanish teacher for 18 years, gave Moss a framed collection of sailor’s knots. Moss examined each one, noting with a chuckle there were a few he didn’t recognize but would be able to learn from the display.
“The names of everything are in Spanish. And he knows a lot of Spanish because he grew up on the border. A lot of the words he knows he can’t repeat in front of you,” he said with a laugh.
Bill Brown came up to wish Moss a happy birthday. He met his sons, Brian and Vance, in the late 1970s, and also met Tom briefly during Moss’ “Operation September Freedom” Dream Flight of a 1942 Boeing Stearman at Hannibal Regional Airport.
“I think it’s neat to live that long and be in that good of shape. If I make it to 85 and I’m in that shape, I’ll be happy,” Brown said, stressing how much Moss had experienced as a pilot in three different wars.
Several people at the event knew Moss and his children, taking turns to give him a birthday hug and take photos together.
“I want to thank everybody for paying attention. I hope that when you each individually reach 105, you will be equally honored,” he said. “This is really an honor for me.”
