HANNIBAL — Linda Wilcox, a legal secretary and office manager at the law firm of Cary, Welch, Hickman & Hawk, will retire Wednesday after 57 years with the firm.
“I just love the work. I’m probably going to have second thoughts on down the line” about retirement Wilcox said Tuesday.
Joseph Welch, an attorney with 42 years at the firm, is happy for Wilcox while at the same time saying it will be “impossible to replace” her fully.
“Linda is the best legal secretary in Northeast Missouri and I don’t think we’ll ever see another one like her. And I mean she’s the best in many categories, because of the excellence of her work, the speed of work and her attitude,” Welch said.
Wilcox, 77, started at the law office the Monday after Thanksgiving in 1963. She had graduated from Hannibal High School in 1960 and worked briefly at Standard Printing, Hannibal Produce and then was in line for a railroad job when she found the job that turned into her life’s work.
“I noticed an ad in the newspaper and called them the Friday after Thanksgiving for an interview and I got the job,” Wilcox said.
She worked with Ben Ely and Roger Hibbard, two attorneys with good reputations in the legal community. Ely was blind but had an incredible memory and knowledge of the law. Ely’s wife also worked at the firm. Wilcox said she asked lots of questions in those early years about why lawyers do things in specific ways and said everyone was willing to answer questions.
In the early 1960s there were no computers, so legal papers had to be typed out and that was among Wilcox’s earliest jobs.
She had learned to type on a manual typewriter that her parents bought her. She had practiced typing on her own before her father told her to take a summer class at the high school. Very soon after getting into the class, Wilcox was given a typing test and typed about 60 words a minute.
“That was considered pretty doggone good on a manual,” Wilcox said.
She then used manual typewriters at Standard Printing and Hannibal Produce over the next couple of years. She never took another speed test, but knows that her word count rose when she started working on an electric typewriter in the law office.
Years later, when Welch joined the firm he said Wilcox was the fastest typist he knew, and the most accurate.
“Back then, when you needed several copies of a document they had to type with carbon paper and if there were typos, they had to fix it on each sheet,” Welch said.
He rarely saw Wilcox doing corrections.
Wilcox credits one of her teachers with instilling a sense of pride in the work. The teacher had encouraged her students to type as though any document would be placed in a frame and hung on a wall for everyone to see.
Welch said as impressive as Wilcox is in handling her job, she is equally good at mentoring younger workers.
“She’s an absolutely wonderful person to work with. She’s not moody. She is constantly pleasant and considerate to her coworkers,” Welch said.
Her knowledge of legal matters also is extensive enough that Welch said he has often asked Wilcox for her advice or opinions.
Wilcox has never been married, but has a pair of sisters in the region and a brother in Texas. She hopes to visit the brother after the coronavirus crisis is past. She already has done a lot of walking after work and plans to keep active.
“Basically, I’m going to see how bored I get,” she said with a laugh.
Wilcox also is thinking about the law firm that will lose her as a daily presence.
“I will help them out any way I can,” she said.