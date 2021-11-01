HANNIBAL — Hannibal resident Aron Lee is the new Chief Operations Officer at Douglass Community Services.
“I’m excited to become part of the Douglass team. I’ve been involved with the organization for several years and look forward to continuing the fulfillment of its mission,” Lee said.
The Chief Operations Officer is responsible for day-to-day management of the agency, including oversight of programs and the human resources department.
“We are looking forward to having Aron join our leadership team here at DCS,” said CEO Stephanie Cooper. “His knowledge of the community and our programs will ensure ongoing success for us as we move our organization forward.”
A graduate of Quincy University, Lee has been active with the Community Outreach Initiatives Program at Douglass by serving as president of the advisory council for seven years. Previously, he was employed by the City of Hannibal as the Assistant Director of Central Services-Parks Division.
Serving Northeast Missouri for 50 years, Douglass Community Services is a trusted partner in building strong kids, strong families and strong communities. The social service company administers $10.3 million in grants and donations and has approximately 200 employees.
