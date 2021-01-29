Learning Opportunities helps developmentally challenged adults

HANNIBAL — Learning Opportunities, Quality Works strives to support, advocate for, and connect individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities with the support systems needed for individuals to live their best lives.
Like most organizations, LOQW leaders say they have faced challenges this past year. However, the agency has adapted to ensure that clients’ needs are met.
LOQW is one of the area agencies that will depend on dollars raised during the 2020-21 United Way of the Mark Twain Area Be A Hero campaign.
The organization works to provide clients with community integration opportunities. This includes providing clients with opportunities to be involved in the community by volunteering, participating in events, and activities and more. The organization also provides employment services and in-home services.
Rhian Beldon, employment consultant for LOQW values the work the organization does for its clients to connect the clients to jobs.
“We help clients find employment and their dream jobs and opportunities,” Beldon said.
Beldon said that LOQW has the founding principle that all individuals who want to work can work and contribute to the community if the proper training and supports are in place.
LOQW staffers work one-on-one with clients to help them identify their work goals and aspirations. This includes helping clients build job skills and develop relationships which can result in positive references. Staff members assist clients in filling out job applications, putting together their resumes, practicing for interviews, and more. They assist clients explore potential jobs to ensure they are able to help clients find a good career match. They also work to provide the needed support so individuals can be successful in the workforce.
“There are so many opportunities out there and a lot of our clients and individuals bring so much to the table,” Beldon said.
The support provided by LOQW is individualized to each individual client. At times, this means a job coach can come and provide minimal support for an individual to learn their job and then the employee can start working independently without that support. In other situations, a job coach helps provide transportation to and from the client’s workplace and stays with a client providing support while they are on the job.
Clients of LOQW can fill employment gaps for employers, making all the difference to local companies.
“We are helping employers fill unmet needs and we provide access to an untapped workforce,” Beldon said, adding that many of the clients of LOQW are very reliable employees and are enthusiastic about the opportunity to work which makes them great employees. “We are helping those clients advocate for themselves and get out there and get to work if they want. We all know how much we enjoy that first paycheck.’
Forrest Gossett, editor of the Salt River Journal and chairman of the 2020-21 Be A Hero campaign, said that LOQW provides a vital community service that connects those with emotional and intellectual challenges with the community.
“There is a realization in society that we have a moral and social obligation to help everyone, regardless of intellectual capacity, to participate in building meaningful lives,” Gossett said. “Both the clients of LOQW and the businesses that employ them are better for the experience. This is a win-win. I am proud that United Way donors help make this possible.”
People interested in exploring the opportunity to build a relationship with LOQW to provide employees for their business are encouraged to reach out to LOQW at 573-735-4282 or visit their website at http://www.loqw.com/.
To ensure that this organizations and others in the community have the financial resources needed to continue their missions, individuals are encouraged to send financial support to United Way. Donors may text ‘UWMTA’ to 26989 for a prompt to give, give online at http://unitedwaymta.org, or mail payments to PO Box 81 Hannibal, MO 63401.