HANNIBAL — Leaps of Love is a relatively small organization, but its members and partnering volunteers provide life-changing support every day to area families facing childhood cancer.
September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Leaps of Love's origins date back to 1992, and Leaps of Love Hannibal was formed as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in June 2016 to support families living within a 100-mile radius of Hannibal.
The nonprofit organization "embraces families who are coping with the effects of childhood cancer as well as other related illnesses, by providing love, hope and encouragement to help them as they face the challenges of today and tomorrow", according to their mission statement.
Leaps of Love Hannibal is led by a board of directors consisting of President Patty Light, Vice President/Secretary Sandy Terry, Secretary Teresa Hays, Geoff Cole, Kevin Sorrill and Ed Foxall. Board members help provide direction to "be the best stewards of what donations are given to us that will benefit the families the most", Light explained.
Volunteers throughout the community work as a team with board members to help provide whatever is needed for a child with cancer and for the entire family.
Light stressed how the entire family experiences the fight against childhood cancer together, so siblings of the child who is facing cancer receive gifts, too.
Along with gifts provided by generous donors for the "Share Your Love" Thanksgiving and Christmas events, Leaps of Love provides weekend retreats for the families, a family picnic, a back-to-school program and various necessities such as gas cards, lodging costs, food, and hospital and clinic bags for children during their stays at a medical facility.
Terry recalled the journey she and her family faced when her daughter, Jenna, was receiving treatment for Rabdomiosarcoma. It deeply affected everyone in the family, including her brother, Joe, and her sisters, Kathleen and Megan.
At the time, medical professionals didn't know much about the disease. As a result, doctors didn't know what the effects of the chemotherapy would be 20 years later. Terry stressed how "you go for whatever you can do to save the child's life".
Terry remembered how DeMolays, members of a fraternal organization associated with the Shriners, raised over $4,000 through walk-a-thons for the family. The remaining coins were collected and placed in a coffee can that she kept under the bed.
"Any time that Jenna would spike a fever, we would grab $25 out of that can, and then that we could put gas in the car, and I was able to have a little bit of spending money in my pocket as well," she said.
Every time Jenna received treatment, her mother stayed with her the entire time. Terry pointed out how $25 was "a lot of money" in those days.
Donations also allowed the family to purchase a cell phone — which was in the early stages of development at the time. It proved to be vital during repeated trips from home to St. Louis and back.
Sadly, Jenna passed away in 2016 after surviving cancer for 24 years. There are more than 270,000 childhood cancer survivors in the U.S. For survivors, late effects of childhood cancer treatment are common, and about one-third are moderate to severe.
In addition to providing support to children and their families facing an initial diagnosis and treatment for cancer, Leaps of Love assists with instances of relapses and helping cope with the effects resulting from treatment.
Terry said the needs for families affected by childhood cancer have changed a great deal since Jenna was diagnosed, and each family's situation is different.
In one instance, a little girl could not be released from the medical facility to her home until the family had a refrigerator. Her medication required refrigeration, so Leaps of Love was able to purchase a refrigerator.
Another family received a desperately-needed baby monitor to ensure their child's wellbeing.
Terry noted how items like that might be taken for granted by some people, but they are absolute necessities for the loved ones of a child who is fighting cancer.
One family lost their daughter to cancer, facing a crisis where the funeral home was reluctant to release her ashes. Leaps of Love was able to pay for the funeral costs.
The average age of diagnosis for childhood cancer is six years old, and Light said Leaps of Love has reached out to help youth ranging in age from tiny infants to those in their 20s.
Light thanked the countless volunteers and donors in the community, noting how they work together to make annual events like the annual retreat possible. Everyone involved in the organization gives their time and efforts on a volunteer basis to make a difference for every family that contacts them.
During Columbus Day weekend, 6-8 families take part in a weekend retreat hosted by Leaps of Love. Light said local merchants are always extremely welcoming and generous, and the entire weekend is dedicated to letting the families relax and "enjoy Hannibal".
Light said there are so many donors who make the organization's outreach possible, and she commended the Loafers Car Club. Club members cook for families who attend a Sunday picnic at Mark Twain Cave. The club also collects donations during each of their cruise-ins during the summer.
The Leaps of Love annual benefit is a grand affair each year, featuring a live auction and silent auction. Each year, donated items are provided, volunteers spend the evening as servers and an auctioneer gives their time. This year's benefit will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Rialto Banquet Hall.
Terry and Light are filled with joy about all the opportunities each year to provide needed support and comfort to families affected by childhood cancer. They said a special group of ladies handcraft and donate items each year for the Leaps of Love booth at the Folklife Festival, so all proceeds can go back to helping area families.
"If it wasn't for those ladies, we wouldn't have a booth," Terry said.
"Our supporters have given of their hearts, and their time and talents and everything — and we need to be good stewards of what they have given us," she added.
Terry said Leaps of Love isn't a large organization, but they are dedicated to helping every single family that is in need that reaches out to them.
"We are small, but we're mighty in the sense that we can help, whatever their needs might be," Terry said.
Reservations for the benefit and opportunities to contribute to Leaps of Love's mission are available by contacting the organization. Light and Terry encouraged any families affected by childhood cancer to call 573-221-4121 or 573-221-4409.
Callers can leave a message if they don't get a response. Leaps of Love can then begin to provide the personalized support and care they need. More information is also available by visiting http://www.leapsoflovehannibal.org/
