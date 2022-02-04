KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A team effort among communities in Northeast Missouri has led to an annual approach to discussing and addressing important topics affecting the region.
Carolyn Chrisman, treasurer for Northeast Missouri Development Partnership and executive director of the Kirksville Regional Economic Development Corporation, explained how collaborations with other economic development groups led to the team approach of Leadership Northeast Missouri.
The yearly leadership institute is in its fourth year after pausing in 2020, featuring six learning and networking opportunities in different communities throughout the region.
Chrisman explained how a model used by Leadership Northwest Missouri led to the annual program with efforts dating back to 2007.
“We really felt that leadership was needed — especially regional leadership,” she said.
Chrisman stressed a team approach throughout the region is vital for growth.
The Leadership Northeast Missouri program was tweaked to be an ideal fit for the Northeast Missouri region.
For example, organizers changed a stipulation from the Leadership Northwest Missouri program calling for one representative from each county, so stakeholders from a wide variety of businesses and entities could join the class.
“We really wanted it to be more of a value-add, that we wanted companies, we wanted government entities, we wanted nonprofits — whoever had an interest — we wanted them to have the opportunity, regardless of where they came from,” she said.
Focus areas have been selected based on their importance throughout the Northeast Missouri region.
The kickoff retreat in Kirksville will cover two half-days Thursday, April 28 and Friday, April 29. Team-building exercises will include axe throwing and finding a way out of escape rooms.
Workforce is the topic of the second stop in Edina, Mo., to visit the Knox County School District, which is a fully Apple-integrated school. Several activities and a student panel discussion are planned from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.
Broadband and agricultural technology are the focus areas for the next class from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 23, in Macon. Attendees will visit Chariton Valley Association to view projects to expand broadband access and bring more fiber optic connections to home.
In Canton, Mo., class members will learn more about transportation from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, with a tour of Lock and Dam 20 and discussions about grain and other commodities flowing through the port. The Missouri Department of Transportation will also share information about multi-modal transportation solutions.
The next session’s focus will be on healthcare from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in Hannibal. The class will gather at Hannibal Regional Hospital, learning about healthcare procedures and access to resources.
The final stop for the year will be in Madison, Mo., dealing with navigating government systems. The class will gather at the Madison Community Center, discussing the best ways to pursue community needs with representatives from government entities.
Chrisman is eager for another prosperous year of networking, sharing knowledge and considering new solutions in Northeast Missouri.
“We’ve already had probably a dozen people apply, and it’s only been a short amount of time,” she said. “So, we’re really looking forward to it. We really look forward to the partnerships and where we’re going.”
Representatives from higher education institutions, community action nonprofit agencies, transportation providers, hotels and other industries have been a part of the program in the past. Chrisman said the mix of different businesses and geographic locations during the year encourages networking and thinking outside of just one industry.
“It’s really interesting, because we get people from around the region. This last year’s class, we had people from Kirksville and Macon and Keytesville and Hannibal and Palmyra and other places,” she said, noting applications have already come in from a handful of communities for the 2022 class.
Chrisman said the class size is around 18-22 people each year, with classes set at an ideal size for learning and providing the ability to move forward if participants need to be absent. Last year, a couple of people in healthcare and other industries needed to postpone their participation, which they can resume during the 2022 class.
Tuition for the Leadership Northeast Missouri Class of 2022 is $350 per person, which includes course materials, a graduation gift, meals and refreshments. Transportation and lodging are not included.
Applications are due March 1. Participants may apply by emailing ashafer@kirksvillecity.com with the subject: Leadership Northeast Missouri or by mailing K-REDI Attn: Leadership Northeast Missouri 315 S. Franklin Kirksville, Mo. 63501.
