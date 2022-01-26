HANNIBAL — New regulations regarding lead and copper have been approved by the Environmental Protection Agency.
Though the Hannibal Board of Public Works will be impacted by the changes, it is too soon to know exactly by how much, according to Darrin Gordon, general manager of the HBPW.
“We are awaiting the final decisions and definitions that will provide our ultimate understanding of our new requirements,” he said during the January meeting of the HBPW Board.
Among the new requirements that the HBPW is aware of is a change to the maximum contaminant level (MCL) for lead.
Currently the MCL for lead is 15 parts per billion. The revised MCL will be reduced to 10 parts per billion.
“We will be required to find and replace lead-contributing sources within any individual home with a concentration above 15 parts per billion. Replacement on both sides of the meters is required,” Gordon said.
Sampling for lead in all elementary schools and day cares will be required under the revised rules.
“We will be sampling all licensed, public, and private elementary schools and day cares in a five-year period,” Gordon said. “Any that are found with lead above the MCL will be provided immediate communications and direction based on rule driven and defined actions.”
Also expected is the creation of a publicly accessible catalogue of all HBPW service line material.
“We will be responsible for the inventory identifying both the utility and the customer’s side of the meter,” Gordon said.
Gordon is hopeful that funds necessary to implement the required changes will be available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
“Federal law gives the state the responsibility to manage the allocation of those dollars to the qualified recipients,” he said. “We are paying close attention to the state government as it develops and puts into place the criteria for accessing those funds. We are cautiously optimistic as to the amount of help the IIJA will bring to the HBPW as we implement the lead and copper revised rules.”
The compliance deadline is Oct. 16, 2024.
According to Gordon, the HBPW currently has zero parts per billion lead in the water that it is producing for the utility’s distribution system.
“We will continue to monitor and remain in compliance with both the old and revised lead and copper rule requirements,” he said.
