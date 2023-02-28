NEW LONDON, Mo. — A lawsuit filed in Ralls County Circuit Court alleges that Ralls County Sheriff Brad Stinson made inappropriate sexual advances toward a subordinate and retaliated against the former department employee who reported the claims.

Attorney Donald Weaver filed the lawsuit on behalf of former Ralls County Sheriff's Department employee Mark Braden. Because employees of the Ralls County Sheriff's Department are employed by the county, Ralls County is named as the defendant in the lawsuit.

