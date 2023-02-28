NEW LONDON, Mo. — A lawsuit filed in Ralls County Circuit Court alleges that Ralls County Sheriff Brad Stinson made inappropriate sexual advances toward a subordinate and retaliated against the former department employee who reported the claims.
Attorney Donald Weaver filed the lawsuit on behalf of former Ralls County Sheriff's Department employee Mark Braden. Because employees of the Ralls County Sheriff's Department are employed by the county, Ralls County is named as the defendant in the lawsuit.
A summons was issued through the court on Tuesday, Feb. 21, according to online court records. The suit alleges Braden faced employee discrimination by Stinson and other members of the Ralls County Sheriff's Department after he reported claims that Stinson made inappropriate sexual advances toward a fellow subordinate.
Braden claimed the actions took place from late 2021 to early 2022. He was placed on administrative leave before he was terminated from employment with the department on May 6, 2022. The lawsuit alleges Braden's termination represents violations of the Missouri Human Rights Act, State Whistleblower Protection Act and the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights Act.
Tenth Circuit Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd was initially assigned to preside over the proceedings. She filed a request for the matter to be transferred to a judge outside of the circuit. The Missouri Office of State Courts Administrator assigned Judge Terry Tschannen to the case.
According to the lawsuit, Braden reported claims of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation to Fraternal Order of Police lodge president Richard Adair on March 24, 2022.
According to the suit, Braden was the subject of an administrative investigation after he received a written reprimand that he left 10 minutes before the conclusion of his assigned shift. Braden denied that he left his shift early.
In the lawsuit, Braden seeks for Ralls County to void all actions previously taken against him, to reinstate his employment as if he had not been terminated on May 6, 2022, to compensate him for pay and benefits incurred since his termination, to pay for the costs of the lawsuit and attorney fees and "further relief as deemed appropriate".
The Courier-Post contacted the offices of Ralls County Sheriff Brad Stinson and Ralls County Prosecuting Attorney Rodney Rodenbaugh seeking comment.
