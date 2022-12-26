Latest WRDA provides funding for Hannibal work

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, and fellow legislators recently approved the Water Resources Development Act, which is an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023. Pictured is a box culvert constructed by the U.S. Corps of Engineers after a portion of the storm sewer failed in heavy rains in 2019. Once the bill is signed into law and Congress appropriates the funding, $3.5 million will go toward completing storm water repair work near the riverfront.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — Hannibal is set to received $3.5 million for storm water repair projects as part of the Water Resources Development Act of 2022.

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, worked with fellow legislators on the bipartisan measure, which is an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023. The bill was signed into law last week by President Joe Biden.

