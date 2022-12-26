Latest WRDA provides funding for Hannibal work

HANNIBAL — Hannibal is set to received $3.5 million for storm water repair projects as part of the Water Resources Development Act of 2022.
U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, worked with fellow legislators on the bipartisan measure, which is an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023. The bill was signed into law last week by President Joe Biden.
The Hannibal Board of Public Works currently has no dedicated source of funding for storm water repair and management projects, and Graves said in a release this bill would assist in completing one of the storm water abatement projects.
“The passage of the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 brings us one step closer to securing this funding for Hannibal,” Graves said. “During the Flood of 2019, part of Hannibal’s stormwater system collapsed, nearly flooding large swaths of downtown Hannibal. The Corps fixed part of the damages near the levee, but there is still more work to be done. This authorization sends a clear message that historic downtown Hannibal is worth protecting for future generations.”
Graves said in a statement that Congress will need to appropriate the funding once the bill is signed into law. He stressed getting that process completed will be a top priority.
The completion of riverfront storm water repairs has been a priority for Hannibal since the initial repairs were finished at the east end of North Street at the base of the flood wall. Plans call for repairing the remainder of the storm sewer adjacent ending at the box culvert constructed by the U.S. Corps of Engineers. The sewer ties into a culvert under the old bridge approach.
In February 2020, a storm water failure on Union St. resulted in two teens falling and suffering minor injuries as they walked along the nearby sidewalk. City officials subsequently sought Community Development Block Grant (CDGB) funding through the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments to fund the repair effort.
A total of $616,350 in CDGB funds were received, and the remainder of the estimated $750,000 cost for the project was provided by funds from the Proposition 1, which was approved by voters April 5.
The measure is set for five years and dedicates a 1/2-cent sales tax solely to infrastructure and remedial improvements as necessary in the city.
Hannibal's storm water infrastructure has been in need of repairs for many decades, and HBPW formed a storm water department in 2017 to help tackle the issue. So far, necessary repairs have been addressed one project at a time, including the Union Street repair work and a project completed during the summer on Martin Street.
In addition to the planned funding for Hannibal's riverfront storm water project, the WRDA outlines specific flood protection measures, including requirements for the USACE to work with local levee districts to create video inspections of submerged drainage structures, study impacts of flooding on rural communities through collaboration between the USACE and the University of Missouri's new Missouri Water Center and a new program to protect existing flood control measures and farmers' land by stabilizing riverbanks affected by erosion.
Additionally, Graves said the WRDA puts an end to a "Federal Emergency Management Agency Clawback Problem" by prohibiting FEMA from taking action against innocent disaster victims when mistakes are made involving allegations of fraud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.