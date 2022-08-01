HANNIBAL — The Good Dads program is coming to Hannibal with the help of a $10,000 matching grant from the Riedel Foundation following a successful Rotary Riverfest fundraiser.

The Hannibal Rotary Club applied for a Riedel grant to help Hannibal establish the Good Dads program. It helps at-risk dads to become involved parents. It includes six months of course work, fatherhood development and relationship training and employment assistance. It teaches low-income dads the importance of paying child support and being engaged in their children’s lives both financially and emotionally.

