Latest Riedel Foundation grant benefits victims of child abuse

Riedel Foundation Trustee April Baldwin, left, presents a $6,000 grant to Child Advocacy Center Executive Director Julie Seymore.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — A $6,000 grant award from the Riedel Foundation will help expand services to victims of child abuse in Hannibal.

The Child Advocacy Center (CAC) will use the money to buy a sophisticated recording system for a new forensic interview room.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.