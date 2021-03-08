HANNIBAL — Hannibal School District students in the third through eighth grades are improving, according to the latest assessment results in the areas of English Language Arts and Math.
“I am really proud,” said Superintendent Susan Johnson. “It (latest assessment results) basically showed that all of our kids, if you look at the average, are all ‘growing.’ Even though they may not be where we want them to be, or maybe not even where they would have been last year, all of our in-person kids on average by building are ‘growing,’ some significantly. That is what we want as educators. We want to ‘grow’ kids so they know more now than they knew before we had them.”
According to Assistant Superintendent Shawn Brown, the school district utilizes the Renaissance STAR assessment at least four times throughout the year for grades three through eight. Grade-level standards for students in those grades are assessed in English Language Arts and Math.
“Students start the year with an opening benchmark score and you look at their growth from that benchmark score throughout the year,” he said.
Students are assessed by grade level, building and as a district, although the scores of the Hannibal School District could be compared to those across the state of Missouri and throughout the nation. Brown said the scores he shared during February’s meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education reflected a comparison of scores from students’ individual benchmarks from the beginning of the year to the end of the second quarter.
The improvement noted in the most recent assessment was not limited to just one or two schools in Hannibal.
“We saw tremendous growth in all five elementary schools and our middle school,” Brown said.
Brown applauded the academic improvement shown in the assessment.
“I am extremely proud of both our students and our teachers for all of their hard work throughout the year in the midst of sickness and quarantines,” he said.
“Due to the shutdown last spring some students were certainly behind in their opening benchmark scores. However, the growth of students across all grade levels is a byproduct of solid and consistent in-person instruction. Some individual students across the district have made a year’s worth of growth in the first two quarters.”