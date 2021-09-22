Largest exhibit of area artists opens Sept. 24

HANNIBAL — 103 original works by 57 artists living within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal are the highlight of the Hannibal Art Club’s 57th Annual Area Artist Exhibit and Competition, ORiGINALE.
The exhibit opens to the public from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, with an Exhibit Opening and awards presentation at 7 p.m.
A variety of Achievement, Excellence, Merit and Honorable Mention awards will be given, in addition to a Best of Show Award in each competition division — Professional and Non-Professional. Total awards are over $3,000.
The exhibit and competition will be hosted at the Hannibal Arts Council through Saturday, Oct. 30. People are invited to stop by the HAC Gallery 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The HAC Gallery is closed Tuesdays and Sundays.
More information on the Hannibal Art Club’s Annual Area Artist Exhibit and Competition is available by contacting the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545.