Largest exhibit of area artists opens Sept. 23

HANNIBAL — Original works by artists living within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal are the highlight of the Hannibal Art Club’s 58th Annual Area Artist Exhibit and Competition, ORiGINALE. The exhibit opens to the public from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, with an awards presentation at 7 p.m.
A variety of Achievement, Excellence, Merit and Honorable Mention awards will be given in addition to a Best of Show Award in each competition division — Professional and Non-Professional. Total awards are over $3,000.
