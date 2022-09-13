Largest exhibit of area artists opens Sept. 23

The image from the 2021 ORiGINALE exhibit and competition is a sample of the variety of work expected for the 2022 Hannibal Art Club exhibit and competition. Original works by artists living within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal are the highlight of the Hannibal Art Club’s 58th Annual Area Artist Exhibit and Competition, ORiGINALE.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Original works by artists living within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal are the highlight of the Hannibal Art Club’s 58th Annual Area Artist Exhibit and Competition, ORiGINALE. The exhibit opens to the public from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, with an awards presentation at 7 p.m.

A variety of Achievement, Excellence, Merit and Honorable Mention awards will be given in addition to a Best of Show Award in each competition division — Professional and Non-Professional. Total awards are over $3,000.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.