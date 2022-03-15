COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Twenty-two professional postcard dealers from 11 states will gather for the annual postcard show and sale hosted by Tom and Pat Snyder on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2, in Collinsville, Ill.
This is an ideal opportunity for participants to bring in old postcards that have been lying around the closet and have them appraised by professionals. They are not just something that people want to toss into the next garage sale or recycling without having them checked.
This year, the Snyders will hold the 31st annual postcard show and sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 1, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St. (Hwy 159) in Collinsville, Ill.
The show is easily accessible from Interstates 270, 70, 55, and 64 and is only 15 minutes from the St. Louis Gateway Arch. This show is one of the largest shows of its type in the Midwest. It is also one of the few that offers free admission, free parking, free appraisals and daily attendance prizes. At least two dealers will be selling supplies.
There will be an excellent mix of friendly dealers who will be bringing thousands of cards, enough to cover nearly 100 tables, to fill empty places in collections whether you are a veteran collector, a beginner or just someone who wants to know about the great postcard hobby. With all the postcards that will be available, you are sure to find something to your liking in all price ranges.
“People collect postcards for many reasons. Some collect postcards relating to family history, such as the college where dad met mom, while others collect themes such as trains, ships, military, sports, famous people, expos, holidays and postcards drawn by specific artists.” Tom Snyder explained. “Postcards are a type of time machine and an excellent way to document social and family history. Local historians seek them to document their town and authors use postcards to illustrate articles and books. Stamp collectors turn postcard around and look for postmarks. Some people collect postcards because they are pretty and everyone collects them because they are fun.”
You can find out more about the upcoming show by calling Snyder at 618-531-4189 or by email at the.snyders@charter.net. He is also quick to point out that many dealers cannot bring all of their cards to each show, so if you are planning to attend and want to make sure that the dealers bring your collecting interest, please contact Snyder so he can alert the dealers before the show.
