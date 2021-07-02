HANNIBAL — Weather permitting, a temporary lane closure on northbound U.S. 61 in Hannibal is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, in order to complete finish work at the bridges over BNSF Railroad and Bear Creek, located between Warren Barrett Drive and Market Street.
Traffic within the work zone will be reduced to a speed of 30 MPH, and a 14-foot width restriction will be in place while work is being completed. There will be no impact to the Warren Barrett Drive and Red Devil Road intersection.
Motorists will need to use caution while traveling through the area during these times. The Missouri Department of Transportation reminds motorists to obey all work zone signs and personnel.