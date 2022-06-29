HANNIBAL — The Lakeside Industrial Park in Hannibal will not feature a lake in the foreseeable future, but it will soon have a new road.
A contract for construction of a section of Lakeside Drive into the industrial park was approved by the Hannibal City Council at its June 21 meeting in council chambers at city hall.
According to Andy Dorian, the city's director of central services, the city and board of public works recently opened bids for the construction of the industrial park road.
"We received three bids with the low bid of $680,481 submitted by Bleigh Construction," he said.
Dorian added that all documents and bid tabulations were sent to the Missouri Department of Transportation for approval.
"We received a concurrence letter approving the city to accept the low bid from Bleigh Construction," he said.
A Governor's Transportation Cost Share Grant was awarded to the city and HBPW for the construction of a road into the industrial park, which is located in western Hannibal.
"The grant pays for 84 percent of the project up to $835,000," Dorian said.
Since the road will be accessing a HBPW electric facility the HBPW has agreed to pay for the grant match, Dorian said.
