MACOMB, Ill. — Kinsey Tiemann, of LaGrange, Mo., has been honored for her academic achievement as a scholar from the College of Business and Technology at Western Illinois University.
She will serve as the speaker during the December 2022 Commencement ceremony at the university.
Tiemann graduates with a bachelor's degree in Agriculture Education, and a minor in Agronomy, with highest academic distinction, summa cum laude. She is also the Agriculture Departmental Scholar, and a Centennial Honors Scholar.
Tiemann is currently student teaching, and at WIU, she was the student representative to the WIU Board of Trustees, and was a student trustee, vice president and Centennial Honors College Senator for the Student Government Association (SGA).
She also served on the WIU AgVocator Recruitment Team, was president and vice president of Women in Business, was a member of the WIU Agronomy Club and conducted two years of cover crop research at the WIU Agronomy Farm, the results of which were presented at two national Agronomy contests for undergraduate students.
Off campus, Tiemann is a member of the Missouri Cattlemens Association, the LaGrange United Methodist Church and an ASA, CSSA, SSSA National Agronomy and Soil Conservation tri-society member.
After graduation, Tiemann will become a program coordinator for the Adams County University of Illinois Extension Office for the Ag-in-the-Classroom program. She also hopes to pursue a master's degree in crop science/regenerative agriculture and to expand a small business she started in high school, called Square Rooted, which markets farm-to-table meat and canned produce from her family's farm.
Tiemann is the daughter of Jon and Kendra Tiemann.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.