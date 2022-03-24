HANNIBAL — Options for Women, serving women, men, and their pre-born babies, will host a High Tea from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 West Ely Road.
Registration is requested by Friday, April 1. Interested ladies are invited to register by visiting www.supportlife573.com or calling 573-213-5119 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
This event is a fundraiser for the new center that is opening soon in Hannibal.
More information is available on the Options for Women website, https://www.calloptionsforwomen.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.