HANNIBAL — Hannibal’s storm water woes were the topic of discussion at a recent meeting attended by representatives of the city and the board of public works.
“It became clear very quickly that without a funding source the necessary repairs can’t be made,” said City Attorney James Lemon in a report on the meeting to the city council.
Several possible funding options were discussed. Included among them is attempting to come up with a way to calculate how much storm water each property puts into the system so that rates could be determined in the regular fashion. Allow the HBPW Board to put the funding issue on the ballot again, asking voters to approve a storm-water fee or a fee structure. Ask the city council to reverse its prior directive that below-ground storm-water issues are the responsibility of the HBPW and consider storm-water structures as city projects that would be paid for with money out of the General Fund.
“There are pluses and minuses with all these,” Lemon said.
While the HBPW collects fees for its electric, water and sewer utilities that money cannot be used to subsidize the storm-water utility which does not have a dedicated funding source.
“They can’t spend the electric fees to fix a sewer, water fees to fix the electric, etc.,” Lemon said. “They can, however, temporarily borrow from one fund to another provided it is done with an appropriate written agreement. For storm water the BPW did that, borrowing from the electric fund to make various repairs to the storm-water system.”
Lemon noted that because the storm-water utility lacks a funding source it has been unable to repay any of the funds borrowed from the electric utility.
A shortage of funds with which to repair the city’s numerous storm-water problems is not Hannibal’s only potential headache that is related to storm water.
“The Environmental Protection Agency and Missouri Department of Natural Resources have multiple requirements and regulations of cities that no one even considered 50 years ago, let alone over 100 years ago when some of the storm-water structures were built,” Lemon said. “Municipal Separate Storm Water Systems require specific permitting and as a result there is the potential for further unfunded mandates of upgrades and changes that have to be made.
“If those changes aren’t made the city runs the risk of fines and in worst-case scenarios, lawsuits by the EPA or DNR where they ask a court to force the city to make changes to the storm-water system. As a general rule, little if any consideration is given by the court to whether a city has the money for it or if it would interfere with the ability to provide streets, sidewalks, etc.”