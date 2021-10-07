PALMYRA, Mo. — The lack of broadband Internet and cellular phone service in rural areas of Marion County brought county resident Linda Webb before the county commission during its Oct. 4 meeting at the courthouse in Palmyra.
The commissioners reported they have met with representatives of Chariton Valley about areas of the county which have no service.
They added that Chariton Valley is planning to provide maps of the areas that it would be willing to provide service to, but as of yet has not done so.
The commission told Webb that it will contact Chariton Valley to see if it would be willing to meet again regarding that issue.
Webb asked the commissioners to consider contacting Mark Twain Communications regarding its interest in providing service. Presiding Commissioner David Lomax called MTC and reportedly was told that the company has no interest in providing broadband service outside of its own service area.
Webb suggested using American Rescue Plan Act funds to help provide service.
No action was taken by the commissioners.
In other business, the commissioners agreed to sign a letter of support for 3 Diamond Development, which is proposing the development of senior housing in the former Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Hannibal.
Stephanie Cooper, administrator of Douglass Community Services, was present to update Lomax on the status of the Community Development Block Grant Project for the rehabilitation of its current building.
The commissioners asked Cooper to submit an application for American Rescue Plan Act funding. They said they will review the application once it is received and then make a decision on funding.
The commissioners gave their approval to participate in the CART program through the Missouri Department of Conservation. The cost-share program is for maintenance rock on county-owned, public roadways which serve the MDC.
The commission approved a contract with the Missouri Department of Agriculture for the County Cooperative Re-monumentation Program. The program will allow the re-monument of corners of the U.S. Public Land Survey. The state will furnish the county surveyor with the necessary materials required for the process.
Commissioner Steve Begley pointed out that restoration work is needed on Lady Justice and the clocks on the courthouse in Palmyra. He added that cleaning, painting and restoration of the clock faces, as well as the exterior fretwork needs to be done. The county coordinator was asked to place a bid for the work in the newspaper.
It was reported that Planning and Zoning has scheduled hearings on Oct. 28 and Nov. 11 for a subdivision development owned by Mike and Kathy Lear. The subdivision will be located north of Palmyra.
The commissioners signed the EMPG grant in the amount of $9,510. The grant pays for one half of the emergency management director’s salary and one half of the cost of the Code Red Emergency Alert System.
The commissioners unanimously agreed to cancel next week’s county commission meeting which had been scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 12.
The Marion County Commission’s next scheduled meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, at the courthouse in Palmyra.
