HANNIBAL — Hannibal Free Public Library was filled with festive dancing, singing and stories about Kwanzaa, the holiday celebrating African American culture and reflecting traditions established centuries ago in Africa.

Members of We Stand United Puppetry Group greeted visitors with a joyous "Habari Gani", which means "What's the news?" in Swahili before the celebration Wednesday afternoon. The response was "Ujima", the third day of Kwanzaa. Master of Ceremonies and Storyteller W.T. Johnson shared the history behind the cultural holiday.

