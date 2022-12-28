HANNIBAL — Hannibal Free Public Library was filled with festive dancing, singing and stories about Kwanzaa, the holiday celebrating African American culture and reflecting traditions established centuries ago in Africa.
Members of We Stand United Puppetry Group greeted visitors with a joyous "Habari Gani", which means "What's the news?" in Swahili before the celebration Wednesday afternoon. The response was "Ujima", the third day of Kwanzaa. Master of Ceremonies and Storyteller W.T. Johnson shared the history behind the cultural holiday.
"We welcome you to our celebration of Kwanzaa 2022, and may we begin that journey toward 2023 by living the principles of Kwanzaa," he said. "Kwanzaa is a Swahili word, and it means the first fruits, and it's a celebration of the bounties of the earth. Swahili is the language spoken in the eastern and central parts of Africa."
Johnson stressed that the ancestry of African Americans is present in all of Africa. In his historical account of how Kwanzaa was created, he described how many of traditions were lost when African Americans' ancestors were captured by Europeans and forced into bondage. He explained how traditions from centuries past form the basis of Kwanzaa, created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga.
"He created this festival, Kwanzaa, to celebrate the history and the customs of Africa," Johnson explained. "On that note, we say this is a reminder to us as African Americans — and in general all people — of the struggles in the past, and also focuses on the achievements and goals of our futures."
Members of We Stand United Puppetry Group symbolically lit each of the seven candles on the Kinara — a candle is lit each day from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.
Johnson and his son, Nicholas, demonstrated what each principle represents — Umoja means "we are united", Kujichagulia stands for "self-determination" and Ujima means "we are responsible". For the fourth day, Ujamaa, "it is support", Nia reflects how "we all have a purpose", Kuumba "says that we are creative" and Imani means "we have faith. We have faith in ourselves, we have faith in our family and we have faith in a higher power".
We Stand United Puppetry Group members and their older colleagues in the Stage Crew presented a special performance and song celebrating how Kwanzaa is a celebration of family, tradition and each of the seven principles.
The youth also performed an upbeat dance called the "Kwanzaa Slide". Each child's excitement shone through during the celebration. After the performances, each visitor was invited to sample traditional foods during the Taste of Kwanzaa. This part of the celebration reflected the traditional Kwanzaa feast of Karamu, hosted by Georgiana Hawkins, owner of Gannie Cakes and member of the Juneteenth Coalition.
Ziana Reese, 11, fellow We Stand United Puppetry Group member and Juneteenth Queen, enjoyed the Kwanzaa Slide most of all.
"I liked the dancing part because I love to dance, especially for special things," she said, noting how "Kwanzaa is just a really good family thing" and that she was happy to get to share the experience with everyone at the celebration.
Fellow We Stand United Puppetry Group performer Ace Jones, 10, enjoyed sharing the meaning of Kwanzaa as a puppeteer.
"The puppet show was very fun," Ace said. He had previous experience performing for Christmas and liked the chance to share the cultural and historical significance of Kwanzaa.
Ace shared Ziana's enthusiasm about the "Kwanzaa Slide".
"Doing the 'Kwanzaa Slide', it took a while to get it down. It was complicated — but it's not very complicated after you do the dance. It takes a lot of work, but you'll get it down. It was very fun."
Marsha Mayfield, director of We Stand United Puppetry Group, thanked Hannibal Free Public Library director Hallie Yundt Silver for the opportunity to host the Kwanzaa Celebration at such an ideal location.
She was proud of each performer and member of the Stage Crew for sharing their enthusiasm and working so hard as a team to share what makes Kwanzaa special for everyone.
"They did excellent. They practiced and they just nailed it," Mayfield said, expressing how they demonstrated "so much cooperation and they enjoyed being Kwanzaa representatives."
