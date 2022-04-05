QUINCY, Ill. — The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center invites area community members to attend its Easter weekend events.
All events are free and open to the public and will be held at The Kroc Center at 405 Vermont Street in Quincy, Ill.
Easter events begin at 6 p.m. Friday, April 15 with a United Good Friday Service. Six area Christian denominations will come together with The Kroc Church for this unique ecumenical service.
Corps Officers Majors Trevor and Shelley McClintock, along with local pastors, will lead the service. The following community leaders will be speaking at the United Good Friday Service:
- Pastor Mark Madigan — Quincy Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene
- Pastor Jason Sommerfeldt — Central Baptist Church
- Pastor Tom Rains — Quincy First Southern Baptist Church
- Rev. Carl Terry — Bethel AME Church
- Pastor Todd Hastings — Bethel Assembly of God Church
- Majors Trevor and Shelley McClintock — Kroc Church, The Salvation Army
The celebration will continue at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16 with the Bunny Hop Easter Party. Children can celebrate Easter with treats, games, crafts, activities and Bible lessons. This event is free and open to community children ages 12 and under.
Easter Sunday events will begin at 9 a.m. with an Easter breakfast in the Meadows. Easter Worship Service will take place at 10:30 a.m. in the Worship Theatre.
More information is available by calling Melissa Bailey at 217-231-5674.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.