QUINCY, Ill. — The Kroc Center’s Education and Fine Arts Department will offer new education courses to the community in the coming weeks.
Discovering Computers and Tablets will help participants 14 years of age and older to brush up on their skills with today’s technology. The class will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays, March 17-April 7. Topics covered will include navigating the internet safely, setting up and using an email account, using Facebook and making and receiving video calls.
A Multiplication Tables Workshop will be taught by retired elementary school teacher Sheila Eyster. This six-week course will meet from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 3-April 7. The class is open to children eight years of age and older who are struggling with their multiplication tables and are accompanied by an adult.
Students will learn tips and techniques for mastering this fundamental aspect of math. The cost of this class is $10 for Gold Members, $12 for Silver Members, and $15 for non-members.
“The new courses that we are offering are great opportunities for the community to learn new skills,” Education and Fine Arts Specialist Jonathon Weller said. “The Multiplication Tables Workshop is a particularly awesome opportunity for families with students who are struggling to catch on to this important fundamental of math. Our goal with this class is to make it convenient to work into a family’s busy schedule as well as financially accessible to anyone wishing to register their child.”
More details, class prices and registration opportunities are available by visiting krocquincy.org.
